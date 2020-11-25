Leonard Paul Meyer, 84, of Boonville passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.
Leonard was born in Boonville and was a lifelong resident. He was born March 5, 1936, a son of Clarence F. Meyer Sr. and Florence Summers Meyer.
Leonard and his brother, Robert, better known as “Bobby,” were known in the Boonville community for their years of employment at Dave’s Country Mart Grocery Store and for their love of unwanted animals, especially the cats they cared for.
Leonard and his brother were gentle souls looking out for each other, and they will be missed. Leonard and his brother were members of the First Christian Church in Boonville.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents and by two brothers, Bobby and Clarence.
He is survived by his nieces and nephew, Sally A. Meyer, Deborah K. Meyer and Larry W. Meyer; four great-nieces and nephews, Edwyna Miller, Nathan Meyer, Jeremy Meyer and Mindy Berry; and nine great-great nieces and nephews, Angel, Blake, Danielle, Zoey, Jennifer, Caleb, Luke, Braedon and Chase.
Graveside services honoring Leonard’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville. Markland-Yager Funeral Home will be open from noon until 1:30 p.m. Monday for informal visitation for those wishing to pay their respects to Leonard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.