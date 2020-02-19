Lester John Reschly, 85, of Columbia and formerly of Wayland, Iowa, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Lenoir Woods in Columbia following complications from pneumonia. Lester was born May 12, 1934.

A family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 29, at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Wayland, Iowa, with a memorial service in Columbia at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for the Lenoir Woods Benevolent Care Fund, 3710 Lenoir St., Columbia, MO 65201. The Beatty Funeral Home in Washington, Iowa, is assisting the family. 

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Shirley; children, Debbie, Jason and Jolene; youth exchange daughter, Yvonne van der Pol, and family; siblings Mary Cross, David (Doot) Reschly and Mark (Linda) Reschly; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Lester in death were his parents, sister Ann Martin and brother Chris Reschly.

