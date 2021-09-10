Linda Diane Mitchell Kelly, age 70, of Columbia passed away August 27, 2021, at University of Missouri Hospital.
Linda was born March 5, 1951, a daughter of John X. Mitchell and Victoria Warren Mitchell. Linda grew up in Columbia, Missouri and graduated from David H. Hickman High School in 1969.
Linda was a hard worker and worked in hospital food service and housekeeping.
Linda was an all-around fun person to spend time with, and she loved spending time with her family, from small family dinners to annual family reunions Linda was always apart and willing to help.
Linda leaves to cherish her memory, her three children; Leo Mitchell, Diane (Stanley) Mitchell-McDaniel, and Patrick Wayne Stapleton, four grandchildren; Aleshya Samuels, Josh Stapleton, Sydney Ray, and Alexandria Ray, four great grandchildren; Jayden “JJ” Renfro, Zaylen Stapleton, Elijah Stapleton, and Kehlani Ray, four brothers; John Mitchell Jr., Carl Mitchell of Phoenix, AZ, Robert Mitchell, and Ronald Mitchell, one sister; Rosie Warren, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Kelly, parents, John and Victoria Mitchell, one brother, Michael Mitchell, two sisters, Linda Doris Mitchell and Patrice Hayes, two nieces, Esther Victoria McHenry and Evette McHenry, and one nephew, Shaunathan McHenry.
Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday September 11, 2021, at Parker-Millard Funeral Services, with a Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203.