Linda Frances Tremaine, 73, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away February 14, 2022. A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at Noon on Sunday, March 13th, 2022 at the Waters House, 1905 Hillcrest Drive, Columbia, Missouri. The following Monday, Linda will be interred next to her father at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, Missouri.
Linda was born October 10th, 1948 in Columbia, the first child of Arthur Marvin and Eva Marie Papen Tremaine. She earned a high school diploma from Hickman High School and later a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and History from Columbia College. Linda retired from the University of Missouri after many years of employment doing office support work in the General Services Building and later as a secretary for the Psychology Department. Linda was a passionate and active member of the Democratic party where she volunteered countless hours of her time to their causes. She tirelessly campaigned for adoption law reform, as well. In addition to politics, Linda was a huge history buff, a collector of cook books, and a long-time fan of the Young and the Restless.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca Avery, Kevin Avery, and Jessica Wright, all of Columbia; her sister Charlotte (James Bullard) Tremaine; her brother, David Tremaine; six grandchildren, Savannah, Traven, Adelynn, Angelica, Crystal and Tristen; several nieces and nephews, and a loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John Shipley; and a younger brother, Freddy Tremaine.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in Linda’s name to Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, 1 Hospital Drive, Columbia, Missouri 65202.
