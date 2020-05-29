Linda Jo Foster, 71, passed away Friday, May 28, 2020, in Jefferson City.
Linda was born July 1, 1948, to parents Joseph and Nellie (Coleman) Waggoner. She was married June 12, 1971, in Columbia to James Kelly Foster of Jefferson City.
She was a 1965 graduate of Hickman High School in Columbia and a 1969 graduate of MU. With a degree in education, Linda was employed by the Osage County R-1 School District in Chamois until moving to Jefferson City.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Joe Foster (Anoma) of Round Rock, Texas, Kevin Foster (Erica) of O'Fallon, and Katie Foster of Columbia; grandchildren Sophia and Victoria of Round Rock and Jocelyn and Quentin of O'Fallon; and brother Gary Waggoner (Pam) and their children, Emily, Adam and Michael of Jefferson City.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the graveside burial will be private. However, memorial contributions in Linda’s name are suggested to the Jefferson City Animal Shelter, 2308 Hyde Park Road, Jefferson City, MO 65109 or Central Missouri Honor Flight, 1400 Forum Blvd., Suite 7-A, Box 334, Columbia, MO 65203.