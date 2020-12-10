Linda Lee Henson, 74, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Heritage Hall in Centralia.
A graveside service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Mount Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon.
Linda was born July 19, 1946, in Denison, Iowa, to Wilbur “Flip” Andrew Andresen and Aleda Ruth Johnson. She was married to Howard Robert Henson on June 26, 1976, in Columbia. She started her education in 1951 in Denison. She continued her education in Renick and, when the family moved to Sturgeon, she received her high school diploma in 1964 there. After the family moved to Columbia in 1965, she never left until she moved to Heritage Hall in 2018. In 1968 she received her licensed practical nurse certificate and later in 1990 received her associate’s degree in nursing in May 1990 from Columbia College.
She enjoyed playing high school basketball in Sturgeon. During the latter half of her high school years, she worked at the Boone County Nursing Home in Prathersville. She worked as an LPN at Boone Hospital Center until she went to work at Truman Veterans’ Hospital in 1972. She worked there until she retired in 2003. While working at the veterans hospitals, she earned a registered nursing degree.
She didn’t like sewing clothes, but she enjoyed and excelled in needlework, embroidery, knitting, crocheting and quilting baby blankets for fellow coworkers at the veterans hospitals as gifts. There are really no words to express how beautiful her needlework was. She enjoyed taking cruises with friends and also taking her mother and sister with her. She also enjoyed taking her mother on a trip to Hawaii.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. Linda is survived by her sisters, Kathy Jean Andresen and Deborah Ann Strodtman of Columbia; niece, Aleda Irene Jenkins of Jacksonville, Florida; nephew, Richard Darnell Harrison of Columbia; four grandnephews; two grandnieces; two great-grandnephews; and one great grandniece.
Online condolences may be made at Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery’s website.