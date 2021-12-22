Linda Louise L’Hote passed away, after a recent illness, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, surrounded by family at her home in Stillwater, Okla.
Linda was born on August 14, 1941, in Columbia, Mo., to the late Homer J. L’Hote and Earlene Patton L’Hote. She attended Sacred Heart School, Hickman High School, Mizzou, Central Methodist University, and received her B.S. from Oklahoma State University.
Linda’s first love growing up was dancing. She was a beautiful “ballerina” and, at the young age of 16, opened a dance studio in Jefferson City. Later, at Mizzou, she was the choreographer for a student production of “West Side Story.”
In her retirement years, she enjoyed spending time with her two poodles, Leon and Louie, growing her own herbs and vegetables, and baking her famous crème puffs and cookies for her friends and family. We are comforted by all these wonderful memories and the love she gave to each of us every day of her life.
Linda will be missed and always loved by many, but especially by her daughters, Pam and husband, Chris Reding, Stillwater, Okla., and Paula Montemurro Lindon, Owens Cross Roads, AL; her 7 grandchildren: Garett Reding (Anais), and Gracelyn, Presley, Corbin and Wyatt Reding, Sebastian Lindon, Zaachaeus Lindon, and her great-granddaughter Amelia Reding.
She is survived by her sister, Lynette Burgess (Joe), of Dallas, Texas, and their children, and her sister, Lisa Schildt (Ulrich), of Redmond, Wash., and their daughter, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Leland J. L’Hote (MaryAnn) and Lawrence “Larry” E. L’Hote (Peg Bobbitt).
Linda spent a lifetime of over 25 years at the University of Missouri-Columbia, beginning in October 1987, retiring as Senior Associate Vice Chancellor for Development on May 9, 2013. She started as the Manager of Donor Relations and was promoted to Associate Director of Development and Director of the Jefferson Club and Mizzou Library Development.
As Director of the Jefferson Club, Linda began the Jefferson Club regional dinner programs, including dinners across the country and around the world, expanded the role of the Jefferson Club Trustees, and contributed to increasing membership.
Friends and colleagues of Linda established a permanent MU Libraries Endowment fund in honor of her retirement and her service and contributions. A reading room at the MU Library is named in her honor.
In 2006, Linda received the Chancellor’s Outstanding Staff Award for Professional Service. In 2008, she was inducted into QEBH, an honorary society that honors members for their service, leadership and commitment to the Mizzou community.
A service for Linda will be held at a later date in the Spring of 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Columbia, Mo.
Memorials may be made to The University of Missouri, “Linda L’Hote Surprise Endowment” (DJE94), 407 Reynolds Alumni Center, Columbia, Mo. 65211.