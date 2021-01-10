Linda McLarning, Centralia, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2021, having just celebrated her 79th birthday.
Linda was preceded in death by husband, Bill. She is survived by her children Jeff and Cindy (Timbrook) and families, along with numerous family members and friends whom she
deeply loved.
There are not enough words to describe her love and commitment to the Lord, her husband and children. Her passing leaves a void that can never be filled but a grand reunion in heaven awaits.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Full obituary www.bachyager.com