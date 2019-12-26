Linda Sue Stapleton, 66, of Columbia passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at The Neighborhoods.

She was born Feb. 8, 1953, in New Madrid County to Arbie and Dorothy (Howard) Long. On Dec. 31, 1971, Linda was united in marriage to John P. Stapleton, who preceded her in death in June 2005.

Linda was a graduate of Hickman High School, attended Stephens College and was a member of The Crossing Church. Linda loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Ashlee Stapleton; her sister, Shirley Long; her niece, Karla "Gomer" Long; and her nephew, DeKarlo Long.

Linda is survived by her four children, Kandai Stapleton, John Stapleton (Angela), Bobby Stapleton (Erin) and Christopher Stapleton (Lynn), all of Columbia; her siblings, Shirley Long and Arbie Long Jr., both of Des Moines, Iowa, and Hester Snead of Columbia; 12 grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at The Crossing with Pastor Shay Roush officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Stapleton-Long Family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., in Columbia. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com

