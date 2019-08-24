Linda S. Tindell, 76, of Fulton, passed away on August 23, 2019.
Celebration of Life Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Praise Assembly of God. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time for the service at the church. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Linda was born March 26, 1943, to William and Lydia Defoor Meeks in Turlock, California and they preceded her in death. On August 26, 1961, she married Fred Tindell in Reno, Nevada and he survives. She was member of Praise Assembly of God.
She is also survived by a son, Rodney Tindell of the state of California; siblings, Mary Long and Wayne Meeks, both of California, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Ray Tindell on March 14, 2011, and a sister, Bonnie Shaw. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.