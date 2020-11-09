Lindy Lou Burdick Thomas died Oct. 23, 2020, in Osage Beach.
She was born in West Lafayette, Indiana, where she spent the first part of her life. After that, she saw a great deal of the world with family and friends.
She loved to travel and spent many years as a travel agent in Columbia and Houston. After she retired from the travel business, she and her husband, Weldon Steinmann, owned and operated Dogwood Acres Resort in Sunrise Beach, Missouri, for 19 years.
She graduated from MU with a bachelor’s degree in art history. She loved her family, her large circle of friends, her husband, their dogs and the wonderful guests that enjoyed Dogwood Acres. She will be remembered for her warmth, devotion and vivacious personality.
She was preceded in death by her father, Allan Burdick, and her mother, Sally Burdick. She is survived by her husband, Weldon Steinmann, and her three siblings, Michael Burdick (Lauve Metcalfe), Nancy Burdick (Peter Haigh) and Steve Burdick (Susie).
Private family services will be held at a later date, but Lindy would be honored if you made a contribution to her favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.