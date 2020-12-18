Lisa Marie Bevins, 64, died of COVID-19 at home in Columbia on Nov. 22, 2020. She was born Aug. 4, 1956, in Man, West Virginia, to Stanley F. and Helen Norman Cieplechowicz. Lisa’s father died in 1997, and her mother died April 2019 in Columbia.
Lisa and Brian Andrew Bevins married Dec. 28, 2000, and made their home in Columbia. Lisa will be sorely missed by her husband, their many friends, Brian’s mother, Priscilla LeBaron Bevins and husband Robert L. Bartlett of Columbia.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to Kallie Valasco for her lovely tribute to Lisa and for organizing a GoFundMe to help pay Lisa’s end of life expenses and to all who gave so generously.
Lisa’s ashes and those of her mother were buried at Columbia Cemetery on Dec. 16, 2020, with just family members present due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Condolences may be sent C/O: P.L. Bevins, 10 Sporinger Drive, Columbia, Missouri, 65201.
