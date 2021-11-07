It is with sadness to share the passing of Lisa Marie Hamm, age 67, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. She has done what no earthbound person can – she has flown high over the rainbow.
Lisa was born in Hokkaido, Japan on June 21, 1954, the daughter of Lt. Colonel Guy Covington and Marie Covington. Her youth was spent in Fort Benning, GA and San Antonio, TX with her family moving while her father was on active duty.
After high school, Lisa attended San Antonio Community College. During treatment for an eye condition at Wilford Hall Medical Center on Lackland Air Force Base, she met Charles Wayne Hamm, who became the love of her life. They married in 1975 and returned to Chuck’s hometown of San Diego, CA. There, she soaked up all Southern California had to offer: warm sandy beaches, snowy mountains, and scenic deserts. Lisa and Chuck decided to become parents and welcomed Lindsay into their lives in 1983, and the three had many great and memorable times together.
A change in Chuck’s employment brought the family to Columbia, MO in 1994. Lisa worked for Columbia Public Schools for 10 years and for the University of Missouri School of Medicine for 11 years. After becoming empty nesters, Lisa and Chuck enjoyed many travels. In addition to time spent with close and extended family, Lisa’s life was enriched by many long and meaningful friendships. She was admired for her kindness, thoughtfulness, beauty, and smile.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Marie, and her brother, Jerry Covington. She is survived by her husband, Chuck, of Columbia, MO; her daughter Lindsay (Blake) Burneson of Alexandria, VA; and her sister Kimberly Covington of San Antonio, TX.
There are no planned services. To honor the military veterans of Lisa’s family, and all veterans, please consider a donation to the Friends of Mid-Missouri Fisher House, which will provide free, temporary lodging for families of veterans receiving hospital care, at www.midmofisherhouse.org.