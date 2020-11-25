Lisa Lenore (Sprick) Turner, 61, of Sturgeon passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Lisa was born Dec. 14, 1958, to Clarence and Selma Sprick of Franklin. She attended New Franklin schools, graduating in 1977, and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor of science degree in sociology in 1981. She later obtained her master’s degree in psychology from MU and became a licensed counselor in 1990.
Lisa married Marvin I. Turner on Oct. 17, 1992, in rural Howard County. They enjoyed 28 years of marriage together on their small farm near Sturgeon.
Her pride and joy was the swimming pool that Marvin built for her. She loved hosting Fourth of July parties around the pool for her family, complete with fireworks that had been purchased with a year’s worth of her coin savings in a jar. This was indeed her favorite holiday, and she made it special for those who loved her.
Lisa spent her career working for the Department of Mental Health at the Central Missouri Regional Center in Columbia. She began doing psychological testing, later moving into the position of case management supervisor.
She worked for a brief time at the Missouri Department of Corrections in Fulton and then returned to Columbia, resuming her duties as case management supervisor.
Ultimately, she became director of that branch of the Department of Mental Health, Division of Developmental Disabilities.
Lisa did her best to help people who were less fortunate throughout her entire career and beyond. Upon retirement she was happy working from home as a housing specialist for Missouri Inclusive Housing Development Corp.
She relished sending her family videos of happy folks with disabilities whom she had successfully helped stay in their own homes.
In her spare time, Lisa enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, swimming in her pool and doting on her dogs and cats. She delighted in naming her four-legged family members after famous world leaders and actors. Even a hog was graced with the name of Kevin Bacon. She was a genuine animal lover.
Before the pandemic, she enjoyed traveling, especially hitting the beach with a good book. She took the isolation of the pandemic in stride, enjoying a walk in the woods, watching movies with Marvin and, most recently, teaching him to play Scrabble.
Calm, perpetually positive and always, always accepting of others, Lisa was an easy person to be around and to like.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Selma Sprick.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin, of the home; three siblings, Gary (Karla) Sprick of New Franklin, Eileen (Hank) Ernst of Topeka, Kansas, and Howard Sprick of Franklin; four nieces, Cami Savage of Leawood, Kansas, Tawnya Ernst of Fort Collins, Colorado, Kacey Ernst of Tucson, Arizona, and Britta Ernst of Lawrence, Kansas; four great-nieces, Annie Savage of Kansas City and Savanna, Maiya and Athena Ernst-Virani of Tucson, Arizona; three great-nephews, Christopher Savage of Prairie Village, Kansas, and Joren and Ian Miller of Lawrence, Kansas. She is also survived by many in-laws and their offspring, along with her fur family.
Due to Missouri Department of Health recommendations, a graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, with the Rev. Tim Fairley of the United Church of Christ in New Franklin officiating. A celebration of Lisa’s life is being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Central Missouri Humane Society or The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri, in care of Markland-Yager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, New Franklin, MO 65274.
Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.