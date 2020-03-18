Lisa Christine Wright, 48, of Columbia passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.
She was born in Granite City, Illinois, on Sept. 2, 1971. She graduated from Culver-Stockton College with an accounting degree and received her master's degree at MU. She married Jimmy Wright on Aug. 27, 1996.
Lisa was the owner of Lisa C. Wright, CPA, LLC accounting firm and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She loved coaching volleyball and watching her kids excel in sports.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; five children, Michaela, Amber, Lizzy, Sam and Jannika; her parents, Bob and Judy Kult; and siblings, Stephanie Boyer, Chris Kult and Brittany Spotanski. There will be a celebration of life Mass at a time to be later determined.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to Missouri Cancer Associates. Due to current health concerns, the service will be held for family only and will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. March 20 on the church's website, ourladyoflourdes.org.