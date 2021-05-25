Lois Dean Shaw, 89, of Columbia passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service in Columbia. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Harrisburg. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Shaw was born on November 23, 1931, in Boone County to Mansel and Stella Watson.
On September 3, 1949, she was united in marriage to Jack V. Shaw and together they celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Lois graduated from Hickman High School in 1949. During her high school years, Lois worked at Ellis Fischel State Cancer Hospital and later became a full-time homemaker.
Mrs. Shaw is survived by her children; Lanetta Woodland of Jefferson City, Loretta (Donald) Forsee of Columbia, Vernon Shaw of Harrisburg, Nancy (Dennis) Palmer of Columbia and Troy (Meredith) Shaw of Columbia. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Jason Forsee, Amber (Lance) Brown, Krystal (Paul) Robb, Kristina (Corey) Prater, Tristen, Wyatt and Mason Shaw; five great-grandsons, Devin Forsee, Palmer and River Brown, Larson Prater and Koltyn Robb and one great- great-grandson, Kai Forsee.
Lois loved music and dancing, vacationing in Branson, antiquing, and spending many week-ends at Bennett Springs with family and great friends. She was a super gardener, wonderful cook, exceptional pie maker, and even better maker of delicious breads, fudge, and divinity at the holidays.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings Wilford Watson, James T. Pollock, Nelson Charles Watson, and son in law James Woodland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Cemetery Association c/o Alice Cook, 982 County Road 417, Fayette, MO 65248.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left for the family at parkermillard.com.