Lois Ennis age 95, of Fulton, MO passed away at her home on August 28, 2021. She was born February 20, 1926 to Charles and Leeta Draper in Hamilton County, Illinois. Lois was married to her loving husband Jim Ennis, and together they had four children, Jerry, Gary, Larry, and Greg. Lois worked as a head cashier at Schnuck for many years while living in St. Louis, Missouri.
Lois really enjoyed cooking and the many family gatherings. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Ennis; her son, Gregory Ennis; parents; and siblings, Howard Draper, Charles Draper Melvin Draper, Fern Eswine, and Veneta Evans.
She is survived by three sons, Gary (Kathy) Ennis, Jerry (Diane) Ennis, and Larry (Mickey) Ennis; her grandchildren, Troy Ennis, Jessica (Robby) Kirkpatrick, Kraig Ennis, Shaun Ennis, Kelly (Tim Hawkins, Travis Ennis, Justin (Malana) Ennis, Eric (Kristen) Ennis, Laura (Attila) Vertes, Jenny (Craig) Day, and Matt (Maribeth) Ennis: and several great-grandchildren, Mahaley, Taylor, and Payton Kirkpatrick; Elizabeth and Eric Jr. Ennis; Ellie and Catherine Vertes; KC and Maddie Day; Daniel Ennis; Jacob and Mathew Ennis; and Kamryn Hawkins; as well as nieces and nephews, Leeta (Randy) Mason, Melva (Gale) Wood, Kenton (Glenna) Evans, Marc Draper; Julie Yarnell; and Rhonda Potteroff.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 26th, 2021 from 12pm-3pm at MO River Pub & Pool/Snorty Horse Saloon @ 1624 Jade Rd Columbia, MO 65201. It is asked that if you plan to attend, please RSVP with Gary Ennis at ennco8847@aol.com. There will be a meal served before the event. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Central Missouri Honor Flight at https://www.centralmissourihonorflight.com/donate/ .