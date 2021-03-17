Lola Ruth Humphrey
1940 – 2021
Lola Ruth Humphrey, 80, of New Franklin passed away at her home on March 14, 2020 lovingly cared for by her family.
Lola was born in Ashland, MO on September 2, 1940 a daughter of Elmer and Mary Logwood Sapp. She married Ralph Wendel Humphrey on February 5, 1965. He survives at their home. Lola was employed as Medical Records Supervisor at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia at the time of her retirement. One of Lola’s favorite hobbies was quilting. She had shared her talent by making and donating quilts to fundraising charities over the years to help others.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Wendel Marvin Humphrey; two sisters, Ruby Boggs and Sally Stone
Lola is survived by her husband, Ralph; three sisters, Marie Bishop, Sue Smith and Charlotte Newell and by nieces and nephews.
A private family burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Make-A-Wish Foundation and may be mailed to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, New Franklin, MO 65274.
