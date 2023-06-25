Lonetta Pauline Johnson, age 96, of Columbia, Missouri peacefully passed away with her family by her side, the evening of May 23, 2023. She was born on November 21, 1926 in Crane, Missouri: daughter of Lester Marion Gallion and Gertrude Elizabeth (Bowling) Gallion. She was united in marriage to Harold Johnson in 1949 and soon moved to Columbia where they raised their family.
Lonetta was an only child to Lester and Gertrude Gallion. Lester’s career as a bridge builder took him to many neighboring states. Many of his jobs would be 6 months at a time and she found herself changing schools frequently, sometimes more than once in each grade. Lonetta once wrote, “In second grade, I changed schools more than five times.” Eventually, the family settled in Aurora, Missouri where she graduated high school in 1944, and received a degree in education from Drury College.
Lonetta met the love of her life in Aurora Missouri. She tells the story that while shopping with a friend, she noticed a man across the street, and told her friend, “That is the man I’m going to marry!” At the time, Harold was home from the war. They were introduced, started dating and this was the beginning of a beautiful life with her true love. They shared a wonderful life having 4 children, traveling the world, and enjoyed many things together like ballroom dancing, socializing with friends and music was always the center of Lonetta’s life.
Harold attended graduate school at the University of Missouri and Lonetta began teaching at a one room school house: Vawter school, located west of Columbia (Grades 1-8). There, she was thrilled to teach and share her love of music with the children. Harold was a travelling pharmaceutical salesman while working his way through graduate school at MU. After their first child was born, it was the beginning of many adventures that included research trips all over the world. These times have a special place in our hearts.
Lonetta enjoyed sewing, painting, making baskets, cooking & entertaining friends and neighbors. She was a faithful and active member of the Missouri United Methodist church since 1958 and in 1978 received special membership in the United Methodist Global Women’s Division. Since joining the church, she was a member of the choir and attended Wednesday night rehearsals and services on Sunday. She was a volunteer with Literacy Action as ESL tutor for UM graduate students, was a member of Missouri Symphony Society Festival Chorus and in 2001 was a participant of The British-American Church Music Festival featuring 9 premier American Church Choirs in concert at St. Giles Cathedral, Edinburg, Canterbury and Westminster, London. She was on the Missouri United Methodist Church Committee of Worship, chairman of Missions and other church related committees. She accompanied a Mission Work Team in Mexico, lived in Australia and England and has traveled extensively in Mexico Egypt, Peru and Europe.
Beginning in 1952, Lonetta joined a group called Mother Singers. It was a small group of ladies that came together on Thursday mornings for rehearsals. During the Christmas season they performed concerts for nursing homes & senior living communities and in the spring, they performed for elementary schools in Columbia.
Lonetta is survived by her four children: a son, Michael David Johnson and wife Marael, of Arizona and one granddaughter Jennifer, three great grandchildren, Justin, Jason & Daniel. A daughter, Deborah Ann Goller and husband Don, of West Virginia, three grandchildren, Alyssa, Summer and Jon and seven great grandchildren, Addison, Aubrey, Ayden, Avery, Cecelia, Alexa and Ava. A daughter, Tina Jeannette Blanck and husband Mark of Kansas City and four grandchildren: Mark Jr and wife Natalie and three great grandchildren: Marie, Connor, & Christopher, Jillian of Kansas City, Aaron and wife Dylan and great grandson Carson of Kansas City & Jaclyn also of Kansas City. A daughter, Leah Beth Johnson and husband Jim of Columbia, and grandsons, Riley and wife Molly of Arkansas, and Hayden and wife Morgan of Missouri.
Lonetta was preceded in death by her husband Harold David Johnson, and her parents.
Friends and family will be received from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Friday June 30th, 2023 with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at the Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. 9th Street, Columbia, Missouri. A reception immediately following the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to Missouri United Methodist Church Music Department, 204 9th Street, Columbia, Missouri 65201.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.