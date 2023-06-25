Lonetta Pauline Johnson, age 96, of Columbia, Missouri peacefully passed away with her family by her side, the evening of May 23, 2023. She was born on November 21, 1926 in Crane, Missouri: daughter of Lester Marion Gallion and Gertrude Elizabeth (Bowling) Gallion. She was united in marriage to Harold Johnson in 1949 and soon moved to Columbia where they raised their family.

Lonetta was an only child to Lester and Gertrude Gallion. Lester’s career as a bridge builder took him to many neighboring states. Many of his jobs would be 6 months at a time and she found herself changing schools frequently, sometimes more than once in each grade. Lonetta once wrote, “In second grade, I changed schools more than five times.” Eventually, the family settled in Aurora, Missouri where she graduated high school in 1944, and received a degree in education from Drury College.