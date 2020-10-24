Lonnie E. Todd, 74, passed away Oct. 21, 2020. He was born July 26, 1946 in Columbia to Lawrence and Thelma (Fisher) Todd.
Lonnie graduated from Hallsville High School in 1964. He was united in marriage to Peggy Lea Cress on June 10, 1967 in Macon. He retired from the University of Missouri Printing Services in 2008 with 44 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy, of 53 years; daughter Jennifer (Jeff) Polacek of Hallsville; grandsons Jacob and Eric Polacek of Hallsville and Levi Polacek of Holts Summit; sister Mariann (Dale) Davies of St. Charles; sister-in-law Shirley Todd; along with several loving nieces nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Larry Todd; nephew Jeff Todd; and niece Dawn Boots.
Memorial contributions can be made to American Heart Association, Diabetes Association or charity of your choice.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202.
