Lorraine Susan Keller, 73, of Drury, MO passed away April 5, 2022, with family at her side. She was born September 13, 1948 in Aurora, Illinois to Bernard and Rita (Coster) Keller.
Her travels took her to see friends all over the world and her work took her everywhere as well. Lorraine most cherished her time working on the farm and at the Michigan Womyn’s Music Festival. Her friends and family will remember her love, concern, and passionate opinions about taking care of each other in this world. A dear friend described her passing from a fight with cancer as a giant oak slowly falling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jerry Keller and her brother-in-law, Komninos Karellas. She is survived by her siblings Kathleen Keller, Joyce Keller, Mary Karellas, Judy Keller, Tom (Teresa) Keller, Barbara Rudkin, sister-in-law Kathy Keller and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory 12 E. Ash St. Columbia, MO 65203 with a memorial service following at 5:00 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made to The Kitchen, Inc., 730 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, MO 65802-2118.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com