Lou Anne Wagelie, 89, of Warsaw, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at The Neighborhoods Skilled Nursing Center in Columbia.
Lou Anne was born February 7, 1931, in Alliance, Nebraska. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewight E. Wagelie, and her parents, Anne E. and Ernest C. Patton. She is survived by her brother, Donald D. Patton (Linda); two nieces, Lara Andrews (Todd) and Krista Patton; and three grand-nephews, Kingston, Wilder and Crew. She is also survived by her loving partner, Harold Covington; his children, Houston, Joe and Deanna Covington; along with his numerous grandchildren.
Lou Anne grew up in Alliance, Nebraska and moved to Missouri after her marriage to Dewight in February 1948. Her husband’s job took them to several towns in Missouri and Texas until they settled down in Columbia, where they resided until retirement. They retired to Sycamore Valley in the early '90s, and she remained there until her passing.
LouAnne was many things: honest, earnest, loyal and generous. She was also courageously strong, tough as nails and as feisty as they come. She was always fun to be around and full of laughter.
Above all, she was loved. She will be greatly missed.
A committal service will be live streamed at 2 p.m. Friday, May 15 on the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery Columbia Facebook Page.