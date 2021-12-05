Lou Ella King, 83, a resident of Sturgeon, Missouri passed away on Saturday November 27th, 2021. Lou was born on September 21, 1938 in Crenshaw County Alabama, the daughter of Charlie and Ella Pouncey. She was united in marriage on December 1, 1964 to George E King Sr, who preceded her in death.
Lou worked several years as the accountant at the Columbia Mall Carwash until she retired in 2013.
Lou loved spending time with family, shopping, getting her nails done, arts and crafts, card games, cooking, watching Mizzou and Alabama Football (Roll Tide). Lou would spend many nights playing pogo online games with friends, and reading. More than anything, she wanted you to feel special, loved, and worthy. Her grandchildren will always remember that she loved big.
Lou is survived by her children, George (Eddie) Jr (Susan) King of Hallsville, MO, Don (Terri) Dewrell of Brantley, AL, Brenda Clark of Opp, AL, Fred (Betty) King of Glasgow, MO, David (Shirley) Dewrell of Brantley AL, Lee (Jennifer) King of Monticello, FL, Charlie (Suzanne) King of Sturgeon, MO, Tom (Alicia) King of Warrenton, MO. One sister Tula Reeves of Brantley, AL. Lou is also survived by her 22 grandchildren, 30 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie & Ella Crowell Pouncey, three siblings, Inez Henderson, George A Pouncey and Tommy Pouncey, and grandchildren, Michelle Dewrell, Corey Cassidy, Ashley King, Arlene King and Dalton Burns.
Memorial Services will be December 18th, 2021 at 11am. Services will be held at the HUMC church located at 11700 N Rt. B, Hallsville, MO 65255. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Red Rock Cemetery, c/o Russell Cook, 4760 Squire Ct Rd W, Harrisburg, Mo 65256.
Interment to be held in the spring of 2022.