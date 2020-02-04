On Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, Louis Glauser, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 96. Louis “Lou” Glauser Jr. was born Feb. 6, 1923, in St. Louis, the son of Louis Glauser and Lillie Marie Ramstein.
While serving in the military, he met Marian June Glass in Tucson, Arizona. They married Nov. 12, 1944. Lou and Marian raised four children together: Lauren, Randy, Cande and Tammy.
Lou enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during his freshman year at MU. While serving in the Air Force, he received the Purple Heart for wounds suffered on March 1, 1944. He once described the incident for a newspaper article: “We never made it, but we were headed for Berlin. It was the first American daylight raid on Berlin. We caught flak, and it put a hole in the turret. It was 41 degrees below zero. Up there in that slip stream you freeze pretty fast.”
He suffered frost bite in his hands. Fortunately, they were able to save his hands, but the injury would occasionally bother him on cold Missouri mornings. He served as an instructor for the remainder of his enlistment.
Lou’s military service was source of pride for the entire family. In addition to his military service, Lou also took great pride in his accomplishments as a tackle for the MU football team. The 1945 team was the undefeated Big 6 Champions and went on to appear in the 1946 Cotton Bowl against Texas. They lost the game but Lou tackled future Hall of Famer Bobby Lane on a kickoff return. As Lou once said, “that was a big deal.”
He would remain in Columbia for most of his life and rarely missed a home game. Lou went on to establish Glauser Realty in Columbia with his wife Marian. They both had successful careers as realtors, with Lou serving as President of the Columbia Board of Realtors in 1967 and as the Missouri Association of Realtors President in 1976. Marian served as Columbia Board of Realtors president in 1975 and the Missouri Associate of Realtors president in 1981.
During lunch or on game day, Lou could be found at Booche’s enjoying a burger with a cold Stag. He frequented Murray’s for dinner in the evenings. He was fond of tailgating, rooting for MU, weekends at the Lake of the Ozarks and traveling with Marian and his children. He had a quick wit and was loved by all.
Lou was preceded in death by his wife, Marian; father, Louis; and mother, Lillie. He is survived by his four children, Lauren, Randy, Cande and Tammy; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial will be held from 4 to 7 p.m Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 3006 Riverside Drive, Fernandina Beach, Florida, 32034. The formal remembrance will begin at 4:15 p.m. with a celebration of life after.
Remembrances may be left on the tribute wall at eternityfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations be sent to Cat Angels at 709 S 8th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, or catsangels.com.
He is also missed by his best bud — kitty Tom, who now lives with Lou's daughter Cande.