Louis Junior Meinke, 86, of Fayette passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home.
Louis Junior Meinke was born April 10, 1933, in Crete, Nebraska, a son to the late Louis G. and Clara M. (Mundt) Meinke.
Lou was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith by his parents in Crete, Nebraska. When Lou was 9 years old, he and his family moved to Princeton, Missouri, and were founders of the St. John’s Lutheran Church Missouri Synodin Chillicothe, Missouri. Lou and his first wife, Becky, attended Princeton High School and graduated in 1951. At the urging of his brother Jerry, Lou chose to attend the University of Missouri in Columbia. While Lou was working on his bachelor’s degree in agriculture, Linda and Judy were born. In 1955, Lou moved his family to Cunningham, Washington, where he managed a hog operation for Lester Lyle. In 1963, Bradley Louis was born to the Meinkes, and Lou passed his father’s name down to another generation.
During his time in Washington, he also worked in the agricultural chemical business in the Columbia River Basin area until the winter of 1968, when he moved his family back to Princeton to purchase a farm from his in-laws, the Rev. and Mrs. Millard Bales. Farming continued to be his love. Following in the footsteps of his older brother Jerry once again, Lou went to work for his alma mater at the research farm in Spickard, Missouri.
Lou’s career then took him to Bethany, Missouri, and eventually Fayette, Missouri, as an MU county extension agent. He met Connie Felten while visiting the Unionville, Missouri, extension office. On Feb. 13, 1981, Lou and Connie were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. Three years later, Lou completed his master’s degree, and Connie surprised him with an MU class ring to commemorate this accomplishment.
Together, Lou and Connie became involved in the Fayette and Glasgow communities. Connie worked at Standard Havens as the office manager, and Lou became an agronomy research associate for MU, a position he held until his retirement. Lou and Connie spent their 38 years in Fayette committed to their church, the Church of Christ, where he was especially beloved as a song leader. Lou enjoyed traveling with Connie to visit and attend special events with members of their very large family. He was always supportive, ready and willing to help family and friends. He loved square dance calling, remodeling and repairing homes, Mizzou football and basketball and playing Pitch, the Meinke family card game.
Lou has left a legacy for his family. Great-grandsons William Louis Turner and Gavin Louis Schrader were chosen to carry on his father’s and their great-grandpa’s name.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Connie; eight children, Linda Wilcoxson of Harrisburg, Missouri, David (Pam) Reece of Albany, Missouri, Judy (Richard) Tayloe of Fayette, Michael (Lisa) Reece of Cooper, Texas, Lu Anne (Steve) Gage of Stanberry, Missouri, Lori (Henry) Ward of Gladstone, Missouri, Todd (Kim) Reece of Winston, Missouri, and Brad (Andrew) Meinke of Columbia; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four sisters-in-law, Allene Meinke of St. Charles, Missouri, Eva Meinke of Princeton, Carol McGowan of Rockford, Illinois, and Della Camp of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In addition to his parents and in-laws, Marian and Linville Parrish, Louis was preceded in death by eight siblings, Velma Williams, Elvira Nobbman, Elmer Meinke, Dolores Collison, Jerry Meinke, Clarence Meinke, Pete Meinke and Ginny Greenhalgh.
Services honoring the life of Lou Meinke will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Church of Christ in Fayette, with elders Richard Fowler and Jack Russell officiating. A second service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Princeton, with the Rev. Paul Brigham officiating. Visitations will be an hour before each service, starting at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Princeton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Church of Christ of Fayette. Arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Missouri 5 & 240 N., Fayette, Missouri.