Louis L. Studer, 84, of Columbia, died July 14, 2021, at his farm north of Columbia.
Louis was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Joseph and Evadell (Smith) Studer. He lived near Wathena, Kansas, during his childhood years. He was involved in 4-H, played football, basketball, and participated in track in high school, lettering in football four years and basketball two years.
Louis graduated from Kansas State University in 1959 with a degree in Civil-Agricultural Engineering. While at KSU, he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi social fraternity, AFROTC, and engineering organizations.
Louis married Janice Groh in 1957, in Manhattan, Kansas, where they both graduated from Kansas State University. They had three sons, Bruce, Craig and Kent, all of whom are still living.
After graduation, Louis was employed by the Missouri State Highway Department in St. Joseph, Missouri, as an engineer, construction inspector. In 1956, Louis accepted employment with the SCS, presently named the Natural Resource Conservation Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture. During his career, Louis worked in Water Resources as a Planning and Project Engineer. In 1983 and 1989 he was recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture with awards for Superior Performance as Lead Engineer on the Water Resources staff. After a 30-year career, Louis retired in January 1996.
After retirement, Louis and his wife, Jan, expanded their travels abroad, traveling throughout Europe, Asia, and Canada, and the United States.
Louis was involved in the leadership of the Boy Scouts of America with his sons and other scouts for over 14 years. He enjoyed hiking, camping, outdoor experiences and working on badges and projects with scouts. Louis was an active member of the Newman Center Parish community. Louis served on the Board of the West Fair Condo Association and the Building and Grounds Committee for over 6 years.
He enjoyed traveling, sports, and playing golf with family and friends. He was a member of the Columbia Country Club and the Senior Men’s Golf Association. Over the years, Louis pursued many hobbies including, woodworking, gardening, fishing, and hunting anything from birds and deer to mushrooms and blackberries. He received great pleasure from spending time with his family.
Louis is survived by his wife, Jan, of Columbia; son Bruce and wife Elizabeth of Germantown, Wisconsin; son Craig of Shanghai, China; and son Kent and wife Melanie of Columbia. In addition, seven wonderful grandsons: Peter and wife Sadie of Germantown, Wisconsin; Jack and wife Shannon of Louisville, Kentucky; Daniel; and Brian of Germantown, Wisconsin; Samuel; William; and Jacob of Columbia; and great grandson Winston. He is further survived by two sisters: Beverly Gardner and husband Paul of Clarksdale, Missouri; and Barbara Studer of Cameron, Missouri; and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Charles and Joseph Studer.
Due to varying and continued Covid-19 concerns a private family Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021, at St. Thomas More Newman Center.
Louis was an absolute steward of nature. In his memory the family suggests contributing in some way to the improvement and enjoyment of nature and the environment or monetary donations can be made to Columbia Audubon Society, Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary, or the Greenbelt Land Trust of Mid-Missouri.
