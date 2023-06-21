Lucinda (Cindy) Simmons Kirchhoff passed away June 17, 2023. Cindy was born on April 9, 1952 in Cairo, Illinois, to W. J. “Pedro” Simmons and Mary Jean Miller Simmons, and grew up in Charleston, MO.
One of four children, Cindy was always the child who stretched the limits and kept her parents on their toes.
Blessed with considerable athleticism, she excelled in track and field, wining numerous gold medals for sprinting in the Junior Olympics. Cindy was also quite talented musically and academically. She was the head drum major for the Charleston High School marching band, a member of the a cappella choir and the National Honor Society. She also enjoyed acting, and played several roles in school plays.
Cindy spent her first two years of college at Southeast Missouri State University before transferring to the University of Missouri in Columbia. She received her degree in Sociology in 1974. Upon graduation, she made a brief career managing a group home in Sikeston, MO, and continued social work in Columbia, MO.
On May 23, 1981 she married Dave Kirchhoff, then moved to Atlanta, GA where she began a career with IBM. In 1983, she delivered the pride and joy of her life, Mark. Her life revolved around Mark as he grew up and became an accomplished athelete on the Rock Bridge High School baseball team.
In 1994, Cindy began her final career as an IT specialist at the newly formed Missouri Employer’s Mutual in Columbia, from which she ultimately retired.
A skilled seamstress, she later developed a flair for wreath making and was considered by many to be an absolute genius in creating seasonal wreaths. As that passion grew, she established a home business, Missouri River Wreaths. She delighted in sharing her creative gifts with others.
Cindy was a former member of the Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia, MO. Besides her love of family she will be remembered as a loyal and devoted friend to many, and a lover of Golden Retrievers, of which she owned many throughout the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepson John Kirchhoff, and in 2020 by her husband, Dave.
Cindy is survived by son Mark Kirchhoff (Kelsey) of Columbia, MO, sisters Suellen Fenton (Dr. Carter Fenton) of Charleston, MO, Jenneth Kellett (Tim) of Poplar Bluff MO, and brother Woody Simmons (Donna) of Columbia, MO. She is also survived by stepdaughters Sarah McLaughlin (Mike) of Olathe, KS, and Becky Jennings (Cary) of O’Fallon, MO, grandchildren Claudia, Brady, Aidan, Grant, and Maddie, (who called her Nana Lu), and several beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia, MO.
Burial services will be held at a later date at the I.O.O.F. cemetery in Charleston, MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia, and the Midwest Australian Shepherd Rescue, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Arnold Funeral Home is handling arrangements.