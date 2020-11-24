Lula Mae Kemp, 85, joined her Heavenly Father on Nov. 19, 2020. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Homegoing Celebration at 11 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home is private and by invitation only. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia.
Masks are required inside the building and social distancing is enforced. Services will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page at Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia.
Born to George and Ethel Williams, Lula’s story began in Columbia on Feb. 15, 1935. Lula was known for her feisty spirit. You could see that spirit most when she told the story of how she met her husband, Henry.
She was proud of her good-looking soldier in his uniform. When Henry proposed by letter, she rode on a segregated bus full of soldiers to be with him in Virginia. There, she became his wife on April 13, 1956.
Together they had four children. Lula was a loyal member of Sugar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia her entire life. She raised her children to believe in God, and the whole family were active members of the church.
She worked for General Telephone and Electronics Corp. for 28 years. She started as a custodian and later moved to a position in repair services where she was the only Black woman.
Lula was kind, generous and loving. She was a great wife, mother and grandmother. Anyone who knew her was blessed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Kemp; her parents, George and Ethel Williams; sisters Mary Louise Williams, Ruth Powell and Georgia Rose Redden; and her brothers, Jimmy and Edward Williams.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory a daughter, Patricia Ann (Willi) Jones; sons Gregory Kemp, DeWayne Kemp and Darrell (Kimberly) Kemp; stepson Lafayette Hayes; grandson/son Emanuel (Susanne) Kemp; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, Leutenus Williams, John Williams, Betty Ann Butler, Rena Richardson and Vincent Williams; and honorary family members, Mary Edwards, Debbie Williams, Gerlie Poston, Jr. and Verl Williams; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sugar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, ICO Memorial Funeral Home 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, MO 65202.
