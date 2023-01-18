Lula Porter Smith, 94, passed away Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at The Bluffs in Columbia, Missouri.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 21st, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Services in Columbia, Missouri. Funeral services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia, Missouri following funeral services.
Lula was born May 8, 1928, in Columbia, Missouri to James and Eugenia Porter. Lula graduated from Douglass High School in 1947. She was united in marriage to Raymond Smith.
Lula was a nurse for the Columbia Health Department for nearly 50 years.
Lula is survived by her brother James E. Porter Jr. (Georgia) of Columbia, Missouri, and sisters-in-law Betty and Ivory; her children Raynelle Colbert (Harry) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Terry Pipes (John), and Preston Bass (Sharon) all of Columbia, Missouri. She is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Lula was preceded in death by her husband Raymond “Big Time” in 2002 and her brothers Clarence and Carl.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.