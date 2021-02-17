Luther Daniel Burks, age 79, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on February 11, 2021 at University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics.
Friends will be received from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Nilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, February 22, 2021 at Nilson Funeral Home with Tom Tenney officiating. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery, Harrisburg, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center, 5611 E. St Charles Road, Columbia, MO 65202 (573) 474-8443. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.