Lutine Harris Hatley, beloved mom and Grammy, died on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri. She was 81 years old.
Lutine was born in Lubbock, Texas on August 24, 1940 to William L. Harris and Erma (Word) Harris and had one older brother, Donald L. Harris. Her brother was seven years older than her and was like a third parent to her growing up. She and Don were about as close as a brother and sister could be. He preceded her in death in 2016.
Lutine was fortunate to grow up around extended family and have lifelong close relationships with her cousins. She spent her early childhood “on the farm” and then moved “to town” also known as Levelland, Texas, where she graduated from Levelland High School in 1958.
Following high school, Lutine attended Texas Tech University where she earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees. Lutine was a talented musician — she could play any instrument she picked up and play any tune after hearing it only once.
She taught school in Texas and New Mexico before giving birth to her first daughter, Christy, while living in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The family then moved to Lawrence, Kansas, where her second daughter, Angie, was born. In 1976, Lutine and her family made the move to Columbia, Missouri and quickly became an avid Mizzou Tiger fan (even after a few years as a Jayhawk).
Lutine worked for the University of Missouri for many years in various departments, including Admissions, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Molecular Biology Program.
Lutine loved all things related to animals and music (including singing), was a lifelong bridge player, created many needle work pieces and rarely met a person who she wouldn’t call a friend almost immediately. Those who knew her know she loved to talk and laugh. More than anything, Lutine loved being a mom and Grammy.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Christy Johnson of Columbia, Missouri and Angie Hatley of Overland Park, Kansas and her two precious granddaughters, Ashtyn and Alaina Garms. She also leaves behind Matt Garms; Kaleb and Wyatt Sneyd; and Chris, Kristine and Shelby Malone – along with many close friends and extended family members.
Services will be at Missouri United Methodist Church, located at 204 South Ninth Street in Columbia, Missouri, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home. Share memories with the family online at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.