Lydia Pickard Schoene, age 62, passed away on June 23, 2022, from a rapidly progressing cancer, peritoneal mesothelioma.
She was a lifelong resident of Columbia, Missouri. She was a protector of the disabled, a lover of animals, and a blithe spirit whose smile lit up a room and who never met a stranger.
Lydia attended University Lab School, West Junior High School and Hickman High School, graduating with the Kewpie class of 1977. She then attended Stephens College for three years before interrupting her formal education by enlisting in the United States Navy. She became a Navy Seabee (Construction Battalion) and served on active duty for 6 years, being stationed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii and on the Caribbean island of Antigua.
While in the Navy she continued her college work at Stephens from a distance and upon her return finished her studies and graduated with a B.A. majoring in biology in 1987.
After college she obtained a Master of Arts in special education from Mizzou in 1994 while working part-time at the VA Hospital and Judevine and Woodhaven.
She remained in the U.S. Navy Reserves during this period, traveling the world as a logistics specialist. She was recalled to active duty in 1991 as part of the Desert Storm campaign in the first Gulf war. She was deployed to Bahrain where her unit was subject to Scud attacks and feared chemical weapons.
In 1996 she joined Boone County Group Homes (now Boone County Family Resources) as a support coordinator. For over 26 years she worked to provide adults with disabilities and their families with the resources they needed to lead fulfilling, happy lives. It was her life’s passion, and she affected hundreds upon hundreds of lives for the better.
Her other main passion in life was her family, and especially her brother Brent, now a client of Woodhaven. From their early childhood she was his most ferocious protector, and they remained the most constant of soul mates.
She was a member of PEO Chapter AZ, Kings Daughters, Constance Emig Circle, The Readers and Friends of the Columbia Public Library. She joined her parents in numerous genealogical and other organizations including Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, Colonial Dames of America, Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts, National Society Magna Carta, and the Huguenot Society.
In 2002 Lydia married Charles Alan Schoene who survives her in Columbia. Her parents, Clarence Mott (“Jack”) Pickard, M.D. and Florence Estelle Carlan (“Erica”) Pickard both predeceased her. She is survived by her brothers Carlan Brent Pickard and Emmett Blair Pickard, both of Columbia, and Reid Haskell Pickard of Overland Park, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Woodhaven Learning Center, whose staff is taking such good care of her brother Brent, or to Columbia Second Chance or Mid-Missouri Humane Society, from whom all Lydia’s beloved animals have been adopted.
