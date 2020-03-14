Lyman Kent Moberg, 71 of Columbia passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on Aug. 6, 1948 in Dubuque, Iowa to Kent and Marcella (Reiter) Moberg.

Lyman grew up in a Christian home and played basketball for fun and on the high school team. He graduated from Boylan Catholic High School in Rockford, Illinois in 1966. Lyman then went to Iowa State University and graduated with a degree in architecture in 1972. He met his beautiful wife Jane Schminkey while there and they married August 1971. He worked as an architect in Rockford until they moved to Denver in 1973 and continued architecture there.

He enjoyed basketball, fishing, hunting, camping, hiking and anything outdoors as well as spending time with his loving family. His favorite place to hunt was in Colorado and loved to hunt different animals especially elk. Lyman was active in the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and served as a chairman for decades in Denver, Memphis and Columbia. He was known for his short stories and for his outgoing personality. He attended the Crossing Church with his family.

Survivors include his wife Jane; daughter Michelle; and son Ryan of Columbia.

Lyman was cremated by Columbia Cremation Care Center. Expressions of sympathy and condolences may be directed to his wife Jane at her residence.

