Mabel Lee Woody, 93, of Columbia passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life reception will follow the graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.

Mabel was born May 29, 1926, in Ashland to Thomas and Annie Nichols Lee. On Jan. 17, 1946, she married James C. Woody. She was employed at the University of Missouri for 25 years and previously worked at Grand Avenue Grocery. Mabel was a member of the Oakland Senior Center and VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards and helping others.

Mabel is survived by a son, Dale Woody (Rhonda) of Columbia; daughter-in-law, Eileen Woody of O’Fallon; and four grandchildren, Jason, Kyle, James and Craig.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a son, Gary Woody; and two brothers, Kenneth and Durwood Lee.

Memorial contributions are suggested to American Heart Association, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.

