God’s gift on Earth is now our angel in Heaven.
Mable Frances Ballenger (Lewis) 84, of Columbia, MO, entered the rose gardens of our Lord on April 11, 2022 while at home with family by her side.
Mable was born on May 31, 1937, in Columbia, MO, to Armenia Griffin (McDowell) and Walter
Lewis. A lifelong resident of Columbia, Mable graduated from Fredrick Douglass High School in 1955. She went on to study library science and had a long career with the Daniel Boone Regional Library until her retirement.
An active member of Second Baptist Church, she participated in the mass choir & the women’s auxiliary. She was also a member of the Modernette Ladies Social Club.
Mable is survived by her husband of 63 years, Carl Ballenger, their sons, Jerry, of Los Angeles, Kevin, of Columbia and daughter, Carla Arterberry, of Los Angeles. She also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Amelia Moseley, Jessica Ballenger and Leonardo Arterberry all of Los Angeles.
She is also survived by her siblings, sisters Sue Lewis, Houston, TX, Carol Lewis, San Leandro, CA, DeEtta Johnson (Thomas), San Leandro, CA, Tonya Venable (David) Peoria, IL, and brothers Walter Lewis (Sharon), Columbia, MO, James Harris (Clara), Devear Lewis (Barbara), and Ronald Lewis all of Peoria, IL., a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Mable was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Ed Griffin, sister Shirlie Hanson and brothers Randolph Ricketts, Lealon Harris and Clarence Lewis.
Friends will be received on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m, at Second Baptist Church in Columbia, Missouri with Funeral Services following at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Nora Stewart Early Learning
Center, 505 E. Ash, Columbia, MO 65201.
