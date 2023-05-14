Our beloved Madison died unexpectedly on March 20, 2023. She leaves behind, her husband Jackson of Columbia, her parents Chantal Coghlan and Steve Spadarotto (Kate), siblings Marina Rogers (Zach and Ayla), and Steven Spadarotto (Maurisa), family-in-law Ed and Debbie Portell (Corey Anne and Grant) and countless family, friends and coworkers.
A celebration of her life will take place at St. Thomas More Newman Center — Multi Purpose Room, Saturday, May 20, from Noon to 3pm, with family remarks beginning at 1 pm. Memorial gifts can be made to City of Refuge: cityofrefugecolumbia.org