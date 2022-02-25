Margaret Dallas Cheavens Danley was born in Columbia, MO on November 7, 1947, and died in Fairhope, AL on February 19, 2022. A lifelong Columbian, she also lived for ten years in Washington and, since 2018, in Alabama.
As the first child and grandchild on both sides of her family, much was made of how bright Maggy was, how quickly she learned, how responsibly she behaved. Fascinated by blueprints early on, she’d ask, “Daddy, how does scale work? What’s this triangle for? How do they know how to write backwards?” On car rides, she’d beg to go down West Boulevard South to admire a new house she called “pretty Maggy’s house,” much to her parents’ amusement. Although Daddy lost patience with her endless questions, Maggy never lost interest in pretty houses.
Or in teaching. Big sister was her first teaching position—and perhaps the most thankless, considering the two unruly little siblings bestowed upon her. She enjoyed becoming an authority and loved to share her knowledge with nieces, nephews, neighbors, and newcomers to a topic. She earned a BS with honors and a Master’s degree in housing design. She loved to solve spatial problems, her own and her clients’.
And she loved water, whether it was Southwest Swim Club, Hulen’s Lake, Lake of the Ozarks, San Juan Strait, or the Gulf shore. She loved teaching water aerobics at Wilson’s and on San Juan Island, where she and Dan owned a health club. She loved to teach knitting and crochet informally and won Best of Show for her shawl in the San Juan County Fair. She loved everything about kitchens, making candies at Christmas and beautiful food all year. At a time in life when most people retire in leisure, Maggy began weightlifting—and loved it. She loved training and traveling to meets and setting a world record in her age group.
Maggy loved so many of us, her family and her pets, her friends and students, her fellow Kewpies and OWOW buddies, her book club and mahjong circle. She loved to laugh and have fun, and she loved almost nothing more than transforming ordinary domestic arrangements into extraordinary spaces.
But most of all Maggy loved Dan. Born five days apart, they fell in love as giggling teenagers and became constant companions since the day they married in 1972. No sooner would they move into a house than they’d begin to tear it all up, knock out walls, install new counters, cabinets, tubs, toilets, a deck here, a gazebo there. They never tired of home tours and open houses and long Sunday drives admiring their surroundings. They created one lovely home after another, from their newlywed house on Texas Ave to their place in Fairhope where they settled into the pleasures of southern coastal life—despite a few hurricanes and more than a few cancer treatments. Maggy outlived her oncologists’ predictions by an impressive margin, in admirably good spirits, and breathed her last at home with Dan at her side … six months and one day short of their 50th wedding anniversary.
R.I.P. in your new home, pretty Maggy. Nooo, not Renovate! Rest—In the Peace of knowing how deeply you are loved.
Maggy is survived by her husband Daniel Danley, her sister Sally (Greg) Foster and her brother Chris (Mary) Cheavens; nephews Sean (Angie) Johnstone, Japhet (Christian Schmitt) Johnstone, Caleb (Stacy) Cheavens, and Graham (Tina) Cheavens; niece Lilianne (Gonzalo González) Johnstone; extended family Brian and Michelle Johnstone, Debbe Harper-Cheavens, Chad (Lisa) Heeter, Aunt Carolyn Cheavens Urech, Cheavens cousins, and Hulett cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Phil Cheavens and Edy (Hulett) C. Rodgers, her parents-in-law Milton and Mary Danley, nephew Jonas Daniel Cheavens, and niece Elizabeth Heeter.
The family welcomes you to a memorial 3pm Saturday, April 23 at 1803 Lyman Court, Columbia MO, 65203. Donations to Central Missouri Humane Society are deeply appreciated. Please contribute online at cmhspets.org or by mail to the Lyman Court address, in care of Sally Foster.