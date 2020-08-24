Marc Bair, 60, of Columbia died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

A memorial service will at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West. Friends may gather from 4 to 6 p.m.

In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County heath director, all guests are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (6 feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often.

Friends are invited to join a virtual service via Facebook Live. Please visit the Memorial Funeral Home website for more information. 

