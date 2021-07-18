Marc McClure Griffin, age 71, of Ocala, FL passed away on Friday, July 2nd, 2021. Marc was born in Columbia, Missouri to Francis and Helen Griffin and graduated from Hickman High School in 1968. He attended the University of Missouri before moving to Louisiana for his career as a sales manager where he met his wife Carol Bankston of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Marc and Carol married in 1979 and had 2 daughters, Marisa Griffin and Elizabeth Griffin. For the past 12 years, Marc worked at True Value Hardware in Ocala, FL. Marc was passionate about woodworking, playing golf, football and enjoyed helping people.
Marc is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Katie Griffin Gooch. Survivors include his wife Carol, two daughters Marisa and Elizabeth, his brother Eric Griffin and his sister Lenzy Griffin Bond.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 24th, 2021 at 3:30pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Chapel at 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hiers-baxley.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hands of Mercy Everywhere, Inc. at https://www.handsofmercyeverywhere.org/donate.