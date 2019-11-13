Marcella A. Johnson, 102, of Columbia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at University Hospital with her family by her side.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Callaway Memorial Gardens in Fulton.
Marcella was born Sept. 22, 1917, and raised in Fulton through her high school years. She was the daughter of Melvin and Louise (Humbrock) Frank who preceded her in death. She was married Aug. 22, 1954, in Jefferson City to Harry Johnson who preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 1993.
Marcella lived life to the fullest! She served as a bookkeeper clerk at her father’s grocery store. She obtained her degree from William Woods College while modeling for various women’s clothing stores in Fulton and Jefferson City. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church and local PTA. Marcella and her husband were the travel directors for OATS trips both in the United States and abroad. Marcella also volunteered for over 30 years at the University Hospital in the gift shop and guest services. The light of her life were her two grandsons whom she loved dearly.
Survivors include: one son, Randy Johnson (Janet) of Hartsburg, Missouri, and two grandsons, Lance Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri, and Cole Johnson of Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Federation of the Blind of Missouri, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, Missouri, 65202.
