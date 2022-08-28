Marcella Henderson, 62, of Columbia, passed away August 21, 2022. She was born September 11, 1959 to Jerry and Geraldine (Blumer) Williamson. Marcy was a longtime employee of Boone Hospital, but her proudest accomplishment was being a mom to her sons Don Williamson and Tony Henderson.
Survivors include her sons, brothers Jerry “Sonny” Williamson, Robert Williamson and Larry Williamson, and grandchildren Don Williamson Jr., Keelin Williamson, Kaisyn Henderson and Zayon Henderson. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her brother Randy Williamson.