Marchea Elizabeth Malone Klang, 91, of Columbia passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021. In loving memory, we celebrate Marchea’s love, dedication, and devotion to family and to all. She will be remembered for her positive spirit, energy, graciousness, generosity, and love of family. She loved Art, Dance, Music, Math, Fashion Design, and Travel throughout her lifetime.
Marchea was born on December 17, 1929 in Carthage, Missouri to Robert A. Malone and Antonia J. Malone. Marchea attended grade school in Kirksville, MO. and graduated from Smith Cotton High School in Sedalia, MO in 1948. She earned a B.S. degree in Education from the University of Central Missouri in 1952. Marchea taught Art (4th — 12th) in Grandview, Independence, and Sedalia, MO from 1952 — 1966. On October 1, 1955, she married Arthur William (Bill) Klang, Jr at Sacred Heart Church in Sedalia, MO. Marchea and her family moved to Columbia, MO in 1966. While raising 5 children, Marchea worked with her husband Bill at their store, Klang’s Cards and Gifts, in Parkade Plaza. She substituted in the Columbia Public Schools and worked at Stephens College from 1979 — 1992. She was a member of the Columbia Women’s Club and a volunteer at her children’s schools.
Marchea is survived by five children: Christopher (Sally) Klang of Denton, TX; David Klang of Columbia, MO; Juliette (David) Benkendorf of St. Charles, MO; Marchea (Mike) Sarrazin of Columbia, MO; Robert (Jami) Klang of Clayton, MO; granddaughters Christine (AJ) Pruss, Gretchen (Brett) Thompson, Lillian Klang, and Clara Klang; grandson Jackson Klang; great grandson Joey Pruss; sister Shirley Nienhaus and brothers Robert (Cathy) Malone and Ronald (Peggy) Malone; many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur William Klang; her parents Robert and Antonia Malone, in laws Arthur and Elise Klang; aunts, uncles, cousins.
We cherish all of the wonderful celebrations and we are blessed by her infinite love and support. Marchea will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Dr., Columbia, MO 65203 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Missouri Food Bank.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com