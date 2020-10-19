Margaret A. Peabody, 101, of Columbia died peacefully Saturday, Oct, 17, 2020, at Lenoir Woods. A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia.
Miss Peabody (Miss Margaret) was born in Smithton, Missouri. Her family moved to Columbia when Margaret was 3 years old, and she resided there the remainder of her life. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Howard L. Peabody and Hannah Lamm Peabody and a brother, Charles E. Peabody.
Margaret spent her entire career working in the Student Aid office at MU, retiring in 1976 after 30 years of service. She spent much of her retirement years volunteering at Columbia Regional Hospital.
During the latter part of her life, Margaret resided at Lenoir Woods, where she will be remembered by the staff and administration for her smile, her wit and dry humor.
Margaret was a very loving aunt. Those left to cherish her memory are nephews Howard Peabody and wife, Cathy of Mooresville, Wayne Peabody and wife, Judy of Kernersville; great-nieces Benet, Aimee, Andrea, Valerie, Mandy and Megan; as well as seven great-great nieces and four great-great nephews, all of North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lenoir Woods, 3710 Lenoir St., Columbia, MO 65201; Attn: Ron Freiburghaus, Development Director or First Church of the Nazarene, 2601 Blue Ridge Road, Columbia, MO 65202.
Members of the Peabody family wish to express their deep gratitude to the entire staff at Lenoir Woods for the kindness and care given to Margaret during the 16 years of her stay.
