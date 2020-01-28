Margaret “Lorraine” Crews earned her heavenly wings Jan. 20, 2020.
Edith May Boyd and Frank Leslie Driver, married Nov. 11, 1919, welcomed daughter Lorraine on March 31, 1923, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
After Central High School and St. Joseph Junior College, Lorraine graduated from Northwest Missouri State University's School of Education in 1946. She taught in the Andrew County and St. Joseph County school systems. She decided teaching was not her preferred career. One of her earlier jobs was colorizing black and white photos at a print shop.
She married Attorney Robert Dean Crews on Aug. 7, 1948, who preceded her in death in 1980. Mr. Crews was a claims attorney for MFA Mutual Insurance Co.
After they moved to Columbia in 1953, she served as a Welcome Wagon hostess from 1957 to 1974. In 1980, she became a Pink Lady volunteer at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center at University Hospital for the next 33 years. In 2013, she was nominated for the Columbia Daily Tribune’s Hero Award for her service.
Prior to retirement, Lorraine loved traveling, playing cards, walking in the mall and getting coffee with friends afterward. She was a member of the Rebekahs. During her retirement years at the Terrace and later at Colony Pointe Assisted Living, Lorraine enjoyed reading, word searches, playing bingo and visiting with her neighbors.
Lorraine is survived by one cousin, retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Frank Crooks, and his daughters, Barbara Crooks and Cathleen Stein.
Being an only child who had no children, Lorraine was a friend, confidant and supporter to all who came into her life, especially in their time of need or crisis.
Lorraine was a serving angel in life, and continues to serve in death. A cancer survivor, she donated her body to Ellis Fischel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Wyatt Guest House of Ellis Fischel.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com.