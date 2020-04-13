Margaret Wilma Dues, 101, died April 10, 2020, at Greenbriar Nursing Center, in Eaton, Ohio.
She was born Feb. 14, 1919, to J.F. and Mary Ann (Shaw) Lyons, West Lafayette Road, Coshocton, Ohio. On July 4, 1942, she married Wilfred P. Dues at St. Columba’s Church, Dothan, Alabama.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbora Jane Jones of Columbia; her son, Wilfrid Gavin (Kristine Hierholzer) Dues of Eaton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Matthew (Vicki) Jones of Columbia, Gavin (Julie) Dues of Troy, Ohio, Annina (Greg) Parini of Worthington, Ohio, and Jonathon (Lindsey) Dues of Chicago, Illinois; and eight great-grandchildren, Addison Jones and Corey Sublett, Cooper and Adler Dues, Dominic, Luca and Vincent Parini, Jonny and Margaret “Mara” Dues.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents; three brothers, Robert (Effie) Lyons, Francis (Corinne) Lyons and Arthur Lyons; four sisters, Jessie (Frank) Garbesi, Mabel (Harry) Lockard and Lena (George Balch, Harold Day), Lily Lyons; and her son-in-law, Dr. Robert Jones.
She graduated from West Lafayette High School in West Lafayette, Ohio, and Office Training School, Columbus, Ohio. She worked at the U.S. Air Force in Fairborn, Ohio, and Dothan, Alabama. Wilma then went on to work as a legal secretary for many years before retiring from Huffy Corp’s Purchasing Department in Celina, Ohio. She had many hobbies, which included being an accomplished seamstress, an excellent cook, an avid reader and a good golfer. However, nothing made her happier and prouder than her beloved family.
Because of the coronavirus, there will be a private graveside service at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Celina, Ohio, with a Celebration of Life and a Memorial Mass at a future date.
Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. Contributions can be made in her memory to Immaculate Conception School Endowment Fund, 229 W. Anthony St., Celina, OH 45822, or to the Preble County Youth Foundation, P.O. Box 172, Eaton, Ohio.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.