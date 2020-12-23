Marian Estella Rexroat, 93, of Columbia passed away Dec. 19, 2020 in Columbia, Missouri.
Marian was born in Holly, Colorado, to Roy and Laila (Stapleton) Croswhite on May 26, 1927, and grew up in Hallsville, Missouri. She married Richard Tate (RT) McMinn in 1944, and together they had three children: Donna Ervin, John McMinn and James (Jim) McMinn. Marian was married to RT until he passed away in 1964.
Marian was married to Charles Rexroat on Dec. 18, 1966. They resided in several different places during their marriage, including Mexico, Missouri; Louisiana, Missouri; Bowling Green, Missouri; Troy, Missouri; Keewanee, Illinois; and Columbia. Although they were unable to be together on the special day, Charles and Marian celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary Dec. 18, 2020.
Marian was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and member of the community. She loved spending time with her family, attended Hallsville United Methodist Church regularly when she was in good health and loved doing arts and crafts. Marian was actively involved in raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and enjoyed decorating for the Hallsville Alumni Banquet for many years. Friends and family will always treasure the ceramics she made and gifted to them over the years. She sent special cards to her loved ones for every occasion and filled them with sweet sentiments and plenty of glitter!
Marian is preceded in death by husband RT McMinn; brothers and sisters Don Croswhite, Dorine Barnett, Nell Croswhite and Max Croswhite; son Jim McMinn; and grandson, Jeff Hockman.
She is survived by husband Charles Rexroat of Columbia; children Donna Ervin of Columbia and John McMinn of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; grandchildren, Jade Hockman (Kristen), Crystal McWilliams (Will), Chad McMinn (Sarah) of Columbia, Michele Karhoff of Auxvasse, Missouri, Jim McMinn of St. Louis and Nicole McMinn of Mexico, Missouri; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many more cherished family members and friends.
A private family service was held for Marian on Dec. 23, 2020. Please visit the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park Cemetery Facebook page to view the service.