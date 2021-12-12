Marian Jane March, 86, of Columbia, MO passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at her home. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202 from 10:30 am – 11:30 am followed by the funeral service at 11:30am. Services will conclude at graveside in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Marian was born April 5, 1935 in Shelbyville, MO to Alvan and Bertha (Staggs) Hollenbeck. On May 16, 1953 she was united in marriage to Randall March, who survives. In 1997, Marian retired form MFA Oil after 23 years of service. She volunteered with the Columbia Senior Center of Boone County and was a longstanding member of Blue Ridge Christian Church.
Marian is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ruth Ralls.
In addition to her husband, Marian is survived by her children, Peggy (Tony) Hendrickson, Ray March (Michael Young), and Terry March (Teresa Adams); brother, Vaughn (Jonni) Hollenbeck; grandchildren, Collin Hendrickson, Brandon March, Dustin March, Ryan March, Randi March, and Jamie March; and 12 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Dr, Columbia, MO 65202.
Online condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com