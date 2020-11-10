Mariana Langwell, 84, of Springfield passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in her home.
She was born Nov. 1, 1936, in Columbia to John W. and Winnie R. (Drane) Bell. She was a homemaker and a former minister’s wife. She loved her Lord and spending time with her family. She loved Silver Dollar City, gospel music and quilting.
Mariana was preceded in death by her parents; two spouses, the Rev. Delbert Glen Hall and the Rev. Samuel Coleman Langwell; and by siblings John Wesley Bell Jr., Alma Dee (Bell) Miller and Joseph Nelson Bell.
She is survived by daughter the Rev. Janna Marie (Hall) Knowles; husband Bill Junior Knowles; son Jeffrey Mark Hall; grandsons Delbert Ray Daniels, Bill Junior Knowles II and his girlfriend, April Gansman, Robert Glen Knowles and his wife, Marie (Buxbaum) Knowles; great-granddaughter Keira Rayne Strayborn-Daniels; siblings David Little Bell and Anita Ruth (Bell) Semon; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial at 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, 3506 N. National, Springfield, MO 65803.
Memorial donations are suggested in Mariana’s name to Campground Funds, Southern MO District, 528 West Battlefield, Springfield, MO 65807.