Marie Ellen Crump, age 82, of Ashland, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 25 at noon at New Salem Church Cemetery in Ashland.
Memorials in her honor may be made to New Salem Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com
