Marie Ilene Drennan, 92 of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was born on June 18, 1930 in Kirksville, Missouri to Carl and Thelma (Still) Guffey.

Ilene graduated from Kirksville High School and Missouri State Teachers College (Truman State), receiving degrees in Sociology and Education. Ilene was active in many activities and groups in Columbia, many involving her children and the First Christian Church. She taught Reading and Special Education at Jefferson Junior High School in Columbia for 23 years.

