Marie Ilene Drennan, 92 of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was born on June 18, 1930 in Kirksville, Missouri to Carl and Thelma (Still) Guffey.
Ilene graduated from Kirksville High School and Missouri State Teachers College (Truman State), receiving degrees in Sociology and Education. Ilene was active in many activities and groups in Columbia, many involving her children and the First Christian Church. She taught Reading and Special Education at Jefferson Junior High School in Columbia for 23 years.
After retiring from teaching, Ilene earned her Masters in Social Work from Kansas University. She worked for Boone County Council on Aging, Charter Hospital, and the Salvation Army. As a licensed counselor she opened her own consulting business, counseling seniors.
Ilene was an avid reader. She was proud of her family and had wonderful friends that she loved and appreciated. She was a long-time member of PEO and the Drennan Circle at First Christian Church, and was currently a member of the Unity Church of Columbia. Ilene served on the board of Welcome Home and was on the Board and a founding member of Rainbow House.
She is survived by four sons: Tim (Maggie) Drennan, Todd (Mary) Drennan, Tyler (Shari) Drennan, Tony Drennan and one daughter, Tristen Drennan (Wes Thomas). She had six grandchildren: Taylor (Kaci) Drennan, Rachel (Wes) Cunningham, Patrick Drennan, Thomas Drennan, Kelsey Drennan, Riley Drennan; and five great-grandchildren.
Ilene was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Tyler Maxwell, and brother Harold Guffey.
A Celebration of Life will be held May 13 from 1:00 – 3:00 at Unity Church.
Donations in Ilene’s honor may be made to the charity/organization of your choice.
